Man Catches Cheating Wife With Another Man In Bed

by Eyitemi
The man walking in on his wife and lover
A Twitter user @Burneryordan has taken to the micro-blogging platform to lament walking in on his wife in bed with another man.

The user added that it is not what everybody expects but it happened to him and he has proofs.

His words: 

I have been pretty quiet lately, been having some serious issues going on in the personal life. I walked in on my wife in our bed with another man. Not something you ever expect but it happened to me… and i have got proof for all to see.

What he tweeted below:

