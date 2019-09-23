Media Personality, Matilda Duncan Welcomes Baby Girl

by Temitope Alabi
Matilda Duncan
Matilda Duncan

Media personality Matilda Duncan has taken to social media to announce that she just welcomed a baby girl on in the United States.

The former Rhythm FM OAP who is sister to Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan’s sister revealed that her daughter has been named ‘Simi’.

Read Also: OAP Matilda Duncan shares her unbelievable weight-loss journey

“That God made it possible for Grace to bring you to me on this earth… welcome!!! my love, my daughter, will love u till your dying days. God bless you my heart #QueenSimi #myVirgoPrincess!!! God bless your daddy for me.”

Big congratulations to the OAP.

Matilda Duncan
Matilda Duncan
