Cause Of Robert Mugabe’s Death Revealed

The cause of death of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has been revealed.

According to reports, Mugabe reportedly died from cancer after a chemotherapy treatment being done at a Singaporean hospital he was admitted in.

According to a state-owned newspaper, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed Mugabe died after his cancer treatment was no longer effective.

Mnangagwa made this known while addressing party members in New York where he is attending this week’s United Nations General Assembly.

“Treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore.”

Mugabe is set to be buried in a mausoleum at Zimbabwe’s national shrine reserved for liberation warfighters which is still under construction. He died on September 6.