Man Rubs Erect Penis Against Unsuspecting Female Passenger In Lagos BRT (Video)

A man was on Monday caught pushing his erect penis against the bum of an unsuspecting female passenger in a BRT bus in Lagos.
A web user, @pee_dolly shared the video of the incident, while using the opportunity to advocate against sexual assault.
The lady revealed that the man also ejaculated on the co-passenger’s gown, without her knowledge.
The web user urged ladies to avoid using public transport and if they can’t, they should be vigilant if a man is behind them to avoid such occurrence.
Read Also: “If I Leave This House, I Will Be Bigger Than The Owner Of This Show” – Tacha (Video)
Watch the video below: