Man Rubs Erect Penis Against Unsuspecting Female Passenger In Lagos BRT (Video)

by Amaka

A man was on Monday caught pushing his erect penis against the bum of an unsuspecting female passenger in a BRT bus in Lagos.

The man pushing his erection on the lady
A web user, @pee_dolly shared the video of the incident, while using the opportunity to advocate against sexual assault.

The lady revealed that the man also ejaculated on the co-passenger’s gown, without her knowledge.

The web user urged ladies to avoid using public transport and if they can’t, they should be vigilant if a man is behind them to avoid such occurrence.

Watch the video below:

