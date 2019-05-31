BREAKING: R Kelly slammed with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse

R&B singer, R.Kelly, 52, has been slammed with 11 new counts of sex abuse and assault.

According to reports, the new charges involve victims between the age of 13 and 16 in Chicago.

Chicago Sun-Times reports that the singer was slammed with the new charges by the Cook County prosecutors on Thursday, May 30th.

The singer was charged with ‘aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sex abuse, among others.’

The new charges also involve ”four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.”

It has also been revealed that all four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry a maximum term of 30 years in prison.

R Kelly was before now facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse which involved four women years ago. 3 of those women were reported to be minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

The embattled singer is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.