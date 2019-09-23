‘We Connected Instantly’ – Bankulli Osha Reacts As He Meets Singer Asa For The First Time

Nigerian artist and talent manager, Bankulli Osha has expressed his excitement at meeting ace singer Asa.

The singer and songwriter, who was one of the African musicians to feature on Beyonce’s “The Gift Album”, was evidently excited in the video he posted on his social media page after he paid Asa a visit in her hotel room.

He wrote: “I finally meet @asaofficialtoday… hmmmm She has one of the most realist Positive energy that only both of us can only define … we connected instantly.”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2vNF8uAf_L/