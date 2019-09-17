Nigerian Artist Bankulli Osha Speaks On Writing And Vocalizing For Beyoncé

Nigerian artist and talent manager, Bankulli Osha has revealed details of his work with Beyoncé on ‘Lion King: The Gift’. The music heavyweight announced his appearance in the upcoming documentary for the album on Monday. On his Instagram page @bankulli, he posted a preview of the documentary and captioned it, “Watch me on the making of The GIFT album with Beyoncé.

“Find your way back and the other side, watch on ABC Network. Beyonce presents ‘Making The Gift’,” he said.

In July, Beyonce enlisted Bankulli alongside other Nigerian music superstars Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tekno and Mr Eazi in the new ‘Lion King’ album. Bankulli had taken to his twitter handle @bankulli to announce that he contributed vocals and writing on three songs on the album.

He wrote three songs off the album and was the vocalist repeating “Sokale, Oluwa, wa wonu okan mi lo (Descend from the heavens, lord and take over my soul)’ in ‘Otherside’ from the album.