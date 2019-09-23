Weeks After His Marriage Crashed, Ken Erics Prays To God

Nollywood Actor Ken Erics has had a bit of difficulty in his marriage.

After being married to beautiful Onyi Adada, the marriage, which many of their fans thought would take a different toll, went south when the duo announced that it was over after ten months.

Rachel Okonkwo at some point was blamed for he crashed marriage, a thing which she later denied and dissociated herself off being responsible for the failed marriage.

In a recent update, the actor took to Instagram to call on God for the failed marriage.

