“If I Leave This House, I Will Be Bigger Than The Owner Of This Show” – Tacha (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, who was pissed at finding out other housemates were gossiping about her, sent out a message to them.

The controversial housemate boasted to fellow housemates that she was going to remain in the house till the end of the reality show and when she leaves, she will be bigger than the owner.

Tacha happens to be one of the most talked-about and criticized housemates in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

During the live eviction on Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked to Diane and Cindy about the serial entrepreneur’s reaction to the missing box.

Diane said:

“I knew how important that box was. I didnt want the house to get severe punishment. Even when i was bathing i took the box with me to shower, that was how deep it was. But that point in time when i saw 2face maybe that was how i got caught up in all of this things. I am not perfect, But since you think you are perfect and you think you would have watch the box better, fine. But do not shout at me and I told her stop shouting but she kept on going about it. And that was what pissed me off because you don’t correct me like that, instead you call me back. I took responsibility of what i did.”

While Cindy simply described her reaction as ‘senseless and uncalled for.’

After the show, Tacha began shouting that she would remain in the show till the 99th day no matter the hate and dislike from them.

In her words,

I would remain in this house till 99th day whether you like it or not. When you talk about me, you clout.

I go still big pass the owner of this show, I was blown before big brother.

If you have a problem with me, tell me and stop gossiping, you all are trending because of me.



