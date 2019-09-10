I Didn’t Crash Ken Erics’ Marriage: Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has reacted to rumours making the rounds that she is responsible for the marital crisis faced by Nollywood actor, Ken Erics and his wife Onyi Adaba.

Rechael Okonkwo
Nollywood Actor, Ken Erics and his wife Onyi Adaba and Actress, Rachael Okonkwo

Recall that a few days ago, the wife of the actor cried out on social media that her husband has left their matrimonial home for months.

Also Read: My Marriage To Ken Erics Is Over For 10 Months: Onyi Adaba

Reacting to rumours linking her to the reason the marriage is headed for the rocks, Rachael Okonkwo took to her Instagram page to clear her name of any illicit affair with the actor.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram

⚠️ Sending love and light to the couple .

A post shared by rechael okonkwo (@rechaelokonkwo) on

