My Marriage To Ken Erics Is Over For 10 Months: Onyi Adaba

Nollywood actor Ken Erics’ marriage is reportedly over.

According to his “estranged” wife, Onyi Adaba, their marriage has been over for more than 10 months.

Read Also: See Photos From Actor Ken Erics Wedding

Onyi made this known while reacting to the rumour of Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi’s marriage ending due to Blossom cheating on Maureen.

While responding to a comment from one of her followers on IG, Onyi Adaba revealed that she has been in pain and trauma for the past 10 months following her Ken Erics abandoning their marriage and moving out of their matrimonial home.

See screenshots below;