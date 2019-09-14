Ken Erics Finally Breaks Silence On Crashed Marriage

Nigerian actor Ken Erics has finally reacted to reports of his marriage hitting the rocks.

Recall his wife Onyi Adaba, had revealed that their 2-year-old marriage had packed up.

She made this known on social media.

Read Also: My Marriage To Ken Erics Is Over For 10 Months: Onyi Adaba

Onyi claimed her marriage ended over 10 months ago and that her husband never touched her for once in their marriage.

Ken has now reacted saying; “I don’t want to talk about this at all. People should believe what they want to believe. Lies don’t last. The truth will come out pretty soon. Roping me with Rachel Okonkwo is another stupid thing to do. It doesn’t make sense at all. That’s the height of naivety. I’ll clear my name from all this rubbish but not now. I’d do that at my convenient time. I know the internet never forgets that’s why I would clear the air at my convenient. Let me give this some time to die down. It won’t take more than one week. The dust it raised will settle.”