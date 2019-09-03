Nigerian Embassy In South Africa Shut Its Door Against Nigerians During Xenophobic Attacks

Nigerians living in South Africa have accused the Nigerian embassy in South Africa of shutting its gates on them during the Xenophobia attack which has currently claimed several lives of Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking via their Twitter handle, they said they ran to the Nigerian embassy in South Africa as soon as the melee broke out but they were surprised when they were rejected.

As a result, they were left with no choice but to return to their homes and hope on God for intervention.

See tweets below: