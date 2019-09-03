Buhari Sends Special Envoy to South Africa Over Attacks On Nigerians

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians who are based in South Africa.

A statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday reveals the President has dispatched a Special Envoy to South Africa to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing his concerns over reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and properties.

Read the full statement below:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.

Consequently, the President has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

President Buhari has also dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.”

See the letter below: