Xenophobia: Nigerian Lady Takes Solitary Protest To Shoprite (VIDEO)

A Nigerian woman has stormed the Surulere branch of Shoprite to stage a peaceful lone protest following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa on Tuesday.

In the footage of her protest, the woman was seen carrying a placard that reads ”Fucking tell your South African people to stop killing Nigerians in your country.”

Read Also: Xenophobia: We Have Not Asked MTN, DSTV, Shoprite To Leave Nigeria – Abike Dabiri

Shop Rite is owned by South Africans and many have been calling on fellow Nigerians to boycott patronizing them following the attack.