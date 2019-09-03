Xenophobia: Nigerian Lady Takes Solitary Protest To Shoprite (VIDEO)

A Nigerian woman has stormed the Surulere branch of Shoprite to stage a peaceful lone protest following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa on Tuesday.

In the footage of her protest, the woman was seen carrying a placard that reads ”Fucking tell your South African people to stop killing Nigerians in your country.”

Shop Rite is owned by South Africans and many have been calling on fellow Nigerians to boycott patronizing them following the attack.

