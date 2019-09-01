‘No Physical Structure Of Mosque On Disputed Land ‘- Rivers Muslim Leader

A Rivers State Islamic Leader and Vice President General Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor, has slammed claimed that the government demolished a mosque in the state.

Uhor made this known during an interview on a radio programme on Saturday saying that there was no physical structure of a mosque on the disputed land in Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt.

“The insinuation that there is a 10-storey building is not true”, he said.

On how the Rivers State government under Rotimi Amaechi stopped work at the location on two occasions, Uhor answered saying that the leadership of the Muslim community in Rivers is not responsible for the falsehood circulating about the disputed land in Rainbow town.

Uhor further admitted that the State High Court ruled that the disputed land belongs to Rivers Government, he, however, revealed that one Late Chief Amadi sold the land and claimed that he inherited it.