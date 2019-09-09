Osun Monarch Stops Rain From Falling During Egungun Festival (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The video of the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi stopping rainfall during a traditional ceremony has surfaced online.

Oluwo of Iwo
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi

The traditional monarch who has once described ways to use charm to recover Nigeria’s looted funds in the US, showed the real reason kings are seen as gods on earth.

During the recently concluded Egungun (Masquerade) festival in Iwo land, rain threatened to disrupt the activities of the day. To save the day, the king ordered the rain to stop as he redirected it to four neighbouring towns.

Watch the video below:

