Sir Shina Peters Falls While Dancing At Daughter’s Wedding (Video)

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, who was recently present at her younger sister’s wedding on Saturday, shared videos of the event on social media.

During the wedding reception, there was a dance between the father of the bride, Sir Shina Peters and the father of the groom.

While both men made their way to the dance floor, legendary singer, Sir Shina Peters, who happens to be Toyin Lawani’s stepfather, failed in an attempt to do the popular Gbese dance by falling on his back.

Upon seeing him, the father of the groom helped him back on his feet and he continued dancing with so much energy.

Toyin Lawani shared the video with the caption:

“ I know a lot of people have this video from my sisters wedding in UK #IFEMI19 yesterday, so I will post it here , we kool like that , you can’t mock us ❤️Fall or no fall you Are A Living Legend Dad @sirshinapeters you came through for my sister, your child, our last born from my mom 💁 to those asking , so he’s my stepdad and for that I will forevermore grateful , you Are the best dad ever , All I wish was for mom to be here to see her little girl get married 😭 we had a blast , we Brought our A-Game to the wedding , I didn’t even have to fit you in this suit but it got like a glove 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 just got measurements and designed it via @elegantebytiannahstylingmen , @yomi__a if you Return her we won’t take her back 🤣🤣🤣🤣 see all the wahala you put our dada through, which kind of fathers of the Bride to fathers of the Groom dance is this Biko “

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2KRdNMBAXN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link