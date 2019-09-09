Timi Dakolo Arrives London; Mocks Kemi Olunloyo

Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to fire a subtle shot at Kemi Olunloyo after he reportedly landed in London.
The singer in the mockery message asked his followers to tag the controversial journalist how he got to London since she claimed that his Visa application was rejected.
See what he posted below:
View this post on Instagram
I KNOW THAT IT IS MONDAY AND IT IS NOT THE BEST DAY TO DO THIS BUT PLEASE CAN SOMEONE TAG MUMMY THE BEST INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST IN AFRICA AND ASK HER RESPECTFULLY, MUMMY I THOUGHT YOU SAID THEY REJECTED TIMI DAKOLO VISA APPLICATION AND YOU EVEN PRINTED THE PAPER SEF.HOW HIM CARRY DEY LONDON?! #pettymonday