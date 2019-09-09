Timi Dakolo Arrives London; Mocks Kemi Olunloyo

by Eyitemi
Timi Dakolo
Singer, Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to fire a subtle shot at Kemi Olunloyo after he reportedly landed in London.

Read Also: “No Amount Of Lies Can Put Down A Heart That Has No Room For Fear” – Timi Dakolo

The singer in the mockery message asked his followers to tag the controversial journalist how he got to London since she claimed that his Visa application was rejected.

See what he posted below:

Kemi Olunloyo, Timi Dakolo
