Toyin Lawani Reveals She Is Having Baby Number 3 With Third Baby Daddy

by Valerie Oke
Toyin Lawani with suspected new baby daddy
Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has got people reacting, following the photo she shared on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the fashion designer posed with a man whom she claimed to be a Congolese with the caption: Who agrees that Congo men are better than Nigeria men?

This made one of her followers asked her if she is ready for baby number 3 soon and her response was ‘yes’.

What Toyin Lawani shared below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our swag always on a 100 🔥 Who Agrees that Congo men Are Better At loving than Nigerian men?

A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire) on Sep 9, 2019 at 1:54 am PDT

See the exchange below:

