Veteran Actor, Segun Arinze Releases New Photos As He Turns 54

by Temitope Alabi
Segun Arinze
Segun Arinze

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze, on Tuesday, turned 54 on and has since taken to his Instagram page to share photos of himself.

Sharing the photos, he penned  a short but beautiful birthday message to himself which reads thus;

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY? MY TONGUE IS FILLED WITH PRAISE AND GRATITUDE TO GOD FOR HIS GRACE AND MERCY UPON MY LIFE. ANOTHER YEAR ADDED. I RETURN ALL HONOUR TO YOU BABA GOD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! #GODISGOOD #LIFEOFANACTOR #LIFESTYLE #CELEBRATIONS

See another photo of the actor below;

Segun Arinze
Segun Arinze
Tags from the story
Segun Arinze
0

