JAMB Reveals Requirements For 2020 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB, has revealed it’s a requirement for the 2020 UTME.

According to the body, candidates for the 2020 UTME must ensure that they have the National Identity Number (NIN).

JAMB spokesman. Dr. Fabian Benjamin speaking on this said the aim is to ensure biometric and other details were captured towards curtailing examination malpractices.

“The JAMB will, during the 2020 registration exercise, use the National Identity Number (NIN) generated after successful registration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“This includes the capturing of biometric and other necessary details for the registration of all prospective candidates.

“Candidates are enjoined to register as the board will no longer be responsible for the capturing of candidates’ biometrics ahead of the examination, as all information required will be uploaded from the data captured by the NIMC.

“Henceforth, the NIN will be compulsory for the UTME registration,” Benjamin said.

He added that;

“In case a candidate lost or misplaced his NIN, the candidate can retrieve it by either going to the NIMC office; its licensed agent or dial *346# (USSD code on the SIM card number earlier used to register for the NIN).

“Candidate’s name as stated on the NIMC database will be the same as the one on JAMB’s data registration form,” he said.