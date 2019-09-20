What Nigeria Must Do To Evade Poverty: Seun Kuti

Popular afrobeat singer, Seun Anikulapo Kuti has dished out a list of things Nigeria must do to evade the poverty tag.

The afrobeat singer expressed that Nigeria will remain poor if churches and mosques are more than industries in the country.

He went further to urge people to think as he expressed that when people engage in more research at night rather than staying up for vigil, Nigeria will escape poverty.

See his post below: