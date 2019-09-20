Court Sends Former Petroleum Ministry Director To Prison For Alleged Bribery, Corruption

by Valerie Oke
court gavel
court gavel

Former Director, Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga has been remanded Suleja prison, Niger state following the decision of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo, Abuja.

The former director is to remain in prison until September 25, 2019 when her bail application would be heard.

Taiga, who was arraigned before the court on Friday on an eight-count charge of bribery, on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the charge on which she was, among others, accused of receiving bribe, through her offshore bank account in signing the Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) between P&ID Limited and the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Petroleum Resources Ministry on January 11, 2019, and over which an arbitration panel, which sat in London awarded about $9.6billion damages against Nigeria.

Read Also: Tribunal Judgement: Don’t Celebrate Yet, PDP Tells Lai Mohammed, Others

After her plea, her lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), prayed the court to allow his client to be remanded in the custody of EFCC pending the determination of her bail application, on the grounds that she was suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

This plea was however objected to by lead prosecuting lawyer, Bala Sanga arguing that the proper place to remand a defendant, whose plea had been taken, is prison custody.

In a ruling, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi upheld Sanga’s argument and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Suleja prison.

The judge subsequently scheduled September 25 for the hearing of her bail application.

Tags from the story
Grace Taiga
0

You may also like

FG/ASUU Dragged To Court Over Strike

Militant Group Blow Up Pipelines Supplying Warri, Kaduna Refineries Crude Oil

HIV/AIDS: FG Blames States For Poor Programmes

Senate Wants Zulu King Dragged Before ICC For Instigating Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

From Go Slow To Very Fast: We’ll Move Very Fast In 2013 – Jonathan

It seems there is an agreement between the three arms of government to help corruption grow in Nigeria – Trade Unionist

Jonathan: Boko Haram Is Being Progressively Weakened

Protesters Burn MTN Abuja mast

Xenophobic: MTN Mast Burnt Down In Abuja (VIDEO)

Contaminated Exhumed Chicken, Turkey Now On Sale In Lagos, Govt. Warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *