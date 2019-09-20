Davido Shares ‘Hardest Part’ Involved In Music Production

DMW star artist Davido seems to be in the news a lot these days.

From his recent proposal to Chioma to all the teasers he has shared about his upcoming album, Davido is surely preparing a treat for his fans.

For months now, the music entertainer has been teasing fans with details of his highly anticipated album slated to be released in October.

The DMW boss revealed that the album is in its final production state which is the worst part of the process.

He made this revelation on his Instagram story where he stated that the album is in the mixing and mastering level which is the last process of music production.