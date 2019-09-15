Why I Regret Revealing That I Have Slept With 27 Men: OAP Kamene Goro

Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro has shared that she regrets disclosing to the public that she has slept with 27 men in her adult life simply because it has caused her a great deal in her career.

Speaking while posing on the cover of True Love Magazine, the 26-year-old added that she was body-shamed by so many after making the shocking revelation in 2018.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: I Once Slept With Two Sisters Together: Frodd

She added that her confession was fueled because she was a drunk at the time she made the revelation.

Her words: