Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem’ Naija housemate, Khafi is the latest to be evicted from the show.

Khafi, a British police had made headlines some weeks ago when reports emerged that she could face disciplinary action for allegedly having sex on live TV.

Read Also: Khafi Speaks Up On Being Addicted To Sex

The housemate who had a thing with former housemate, Gedoni was evicted from the show on Sunday, to the dismay of fans.