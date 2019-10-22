BBNaija Season 3 Winner, Miracle Celebrates His Girlfriend On Her Birthday (Photo)

Big Brother Naija season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Miracle Ikechukwu celebrated his girlfriend, Dr. J. via Instagram after she clocked a year older on Monday.

The pilot had shared a photo of the lady standing in front of an aircraft while donning his airline uniform shirt with the caption:

“Special people are part of our Heart that even ? can’t change.. Happy Birthday !! Fine babe… ??‍??will fit you sha.. (Captain Dr J.)..”

Miracle has long established the fact that he was no longer into fellow housemate, Nina Ivy after he shared a post via Instagram addressing the reports that he was in a relationship with her.

Nina Ivy has also moved as she recently shared a photo of herself and her new man.

See the post below: