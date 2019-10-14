Blackface Leaks 43-Minute Private Chat He Had With Faze About Plantashun Boiz

Things are getting hotter between Blackface and his former bandmates, Plantashun Boiz.

Recall the rapper has been in a legal battle with his former bandmate, 2face Idibia, for many years and a few hours ago, he took to social media to leak a phone conversation between him and their group’s third member, Faze.

Sharing the link, Blackface wrote, ‘I know it was totally wrong of me to release audio of my conversation with Faze but it was the only way for people to understand #theconspiracytheory planned a long time ago by some people in the industry’.

He added; “hate to do this, but you fall my hand again Faze. After our conversation, you went on to perform Plantashun Boiz songs with my contributions with 2Face at his event? When is this going to stop? You both sound like artists that lost it, what examples are you both portraying going on stage without rehearsals? You both don’t sync and it makes my hard work look poor, please, please, please, I no go beg again. I just uploaded our convo for the world to know the facts of what’s going on with all #theconspiracytheory”.