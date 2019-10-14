Blackface Leaks 43-Minute Private Chat He Had With Faze About Plantashun Boiz

by Temitope Alabi
Blackface, Faze
Blackface, Faze

Things are getting hotter between Blackface and his former bandmates, Plantashun Boiz.

Recall the rapper has been in a legal battle with his former bandmate, 2face Idibia, for many years and a few hours ago, he took to social media to leak a phone conversation between him and their group’s third member, Faze.

Read Also: You Fall My Hand Again — Blackface Attacks Tuface, Faze

Sharing the link, Blackface wrote, ‘I know it was totally wrong of me to release audio of my conversation with Faze but it was the only way for people to understand #theconspiracytheory planned a long time ago by some people in the industry’.

He added; “hate to do this, but you fall my hand again Faze. After our conversation, you went on to perform Plantashun Boiz songs with my contributions with 2Face at his event? When is this going to stop? You both sound like artists that lost it, what examples are you both portraying going on stage without rehearsals? You both don’t sync and it makes my hard work look poor, please, please, please, I no go beg again. I just uploaded our convo for the world to know the facts of what’s going on with all #theconspiracytheory”.

0

You may also like

There is no job anywhere – Arrested marijuana seller tells Nigerians

Late Justice Umezulike among list of 50 Nigerians banned from leaving Nigeria

Woman Beats her 7months old Baby to Death in the Name of Deliverance (photo)

Former footballer Jay Jay Okocha sued for money laundering

FIRS seals tax-defrauding companies in Lagos and Port Harcourt

Custom officers set to enjoy increase in salary – Kemi Adeosun

Court jails Billionaire Kidnapper Evans gang members for 41 years

MURIC calls out Adeleke University for forcing Muslims to go to Church

MURIC calls out Adeleke University for forcing Muslims to go to Church

Imo State: Police storms kidnappers hideout, rescues three victims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *