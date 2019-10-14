‘You Fall My Hand Again’ — Blackface Attacks Tuface, Faze

by Temitope Alabi
Tuface and Faze
Tuface and Faze

Nigerian singer and rapper Blackface has taken to his IG page to call his former group members, Tuface and Faze out.

According to Blackface, he was betrayed by Faze as he had a discussion with the latter before he decided on performing at Tuface’s show in Abuja.

Read Also: Blackface Struggles To Remember Ages Of His Two Kids

In his words;

“Hate to do this but you fall my hand again @fazealone After our conversation you went on to perform #plantashunboiz @plantashunboiz1 songs with my contributions with 2Face at his event? When is this going to stop? You both sound like artists that lost it, what examples are you both portraying going on stage without rehearsals? You both don’t sync and it makes my hard work look poor, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I no go beg again…. I just uploaded our convo for the world to know the facts of what’s going on with all #theconspiracytheory #Watchme #linkinmybio #MRBFN”

Blackface has for a long time dragged Tuface over the song ‘African Queen’ claiming he wrote the song but was stolen by the latter.

Tags from the story
Blackface, faze, Tuaface
0

You may also like

‘I Still Get Nervous Around Don Jazzy’ – Tiwa Savage

R.Kelly took two of his girlfriends to Snoop Dogg’s wife’s party.

Nigerian In Dubai Accuses Wizkid Of Smashing His iPhone 6!!!

Popular TV Host, Stephanie Coker reacts to $50Million found by EFCC in an Ikoyi building

See Hushpuppi Replies Comedian Seyi Law In A Matured Way After Shading Him

Tonto Dikeh Shares Major Throwback Photos And Ask Fans If She Has Changed Much

Miracle pays Ooni of Ife courtesy visit (Photos/Video)

“Not everyone who smiles with you loves you, Please be careful” – Bobrisky replies Nina’s apology

Wizkid hints at another collaboration with Drake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *