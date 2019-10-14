‘You Fall My Hand Again’ — Blackface Attacks Tuface, Faze

Nigerian singer and rapper Blackface has taken to his IG page to call his former group members, Tuface and Faze out.

According to Blackface, he was betrayed by Faze as he had a discussion with the latter before he decided on performing at Tuface’s show in Abuja.

In his words;

“Hate to do this but you fall my hand again @fazealone After our conversation you went on to perform #plantashunboiz @plantashunboiz1 songs with my contributions with 2Face at his event? When is this going to stop? You both sound like artists that lost it, what examples are you both portraying going on stage without rehearsals? You both don’t sync and it makes my hard work look poor, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I no go beg again…. I just uploaded our convo for the world to know the facts of what’s going on with all #theconspiracytheory #Watchme #linkinmybio #MRBFN”

Blackface has for a long time dragged Tuface over the song ‘African Queen’ claiming he wrote the song but was stolen by the latter.