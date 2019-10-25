Brides Shares How She Met Her Husband On Facebook

A newlywed Roselyn Awuzie, has taken to social media to show her appreciation to God for directing her husband to her via Facebook.
According to her, their relationship “started with hi on Facebook Messenger”.
In her words;
“Bikonu please help me and thank God for directing my husband to me through Facebook….it started with hi…..on Facebook messenger and finally we tied the knot…..thank you C E O of Facebook for creating such a wonderful platform……”