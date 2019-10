Eden Hazard has finally scored his first official goal for Real Madrid today against Granada since his transfer from Chelsea in the summer.

Real Madrid got off the mark early against their opponents and Hazard finished off the half in style with a wonderful chip to beat Granada’s goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Also Read: Real Madrid Forward, Eden Hazard Named Europa League Player Of The Year

The former Chelsea star has been at the end of a lot of criticisms since his summer move over his weight and form.