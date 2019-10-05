Genevieve Nnaji Reacts As LionHeart Gets Nominated For Oscars

by Temitope Alabi

 

Genevieve Nnaji
Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji

A couple of days ago, news surfaced that The Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee had selected Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart as the movie to be selected for this year’s award.

Reacting to the news, the iconic actress took to her IG 0page to thank everyone for their support.

She wrote;

“The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen @lionheartthemovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film! This is the first entry ever for Nigeria. It’s an honor to be a part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema. A moment we know will be replicated as our stories continue to resonate with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire LIONHEART team and TEN Productions, we are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.”

Lionheart has since made it’s way to Netflix and received positive reviews since it was premiered.

