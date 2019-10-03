Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ To Be Nigeria’s Submission For Oscars 2020

Lionheart has been selected by the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) to be the country’s submission in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 edition of Oscar Awards.

NOSC Chairman Chineze Anyaene, while speaking on the entries received this year, said there is a significant improvement from last year.

“While we cannot say that what we have are the best that Nigeria is capable of producing, it is heart-lifting to know that, from the strength of the entries received this year, we are truly ready for the Oscars. Filmmakers are gradually taking the Oscar rules into consideration, and I have no doubt that it is going to be more competitive, going forward,” he said.