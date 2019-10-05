Lady Arrested For Aborting 8-Month-Old Baby (Photos)

by Michael
Nigerian Lady Abortion
Nigerian Lady Who Aborted 8-months old Fetus

A lady has been arrested for allegedly aborting her 8-month-old pregnancy and dumping the fetus in a gutter near her house at Igbudu, Warri, Delta State.

The suspect had earlier approached a nurse for abortion, but was rejected. She, however, found a way to terminate the pregnancy.

READ ALSO – Forced Abortion: Police To Investigate New Petition Against Fatoyinbo, Others

Waking up to the sight of a fetus, residents raised alarm and began investigations that led them to the nurse who revealed that a lady had approached her for abortion but she refused to be a party to it.

She subsequently directed them to the suspect who, upon interrogation, admitted to the commission of the crime because she didn’t know who was responsible for the pregnancy and she was not ready to be a mother. She has since been handed over to the police.

See The Photos Here:

Nigerian Lady Abortion
Aborted 8-months old Fetus
Tags from the story
abortion
0

You may also like

Borno SEMA Denies Hunger In IDP Camps

No Christian Killed In Zamfara Blasphemy Mob Action – Gov. Yari

Use ‘Buy Now’ on Efritin for FREE delivery within 24 hours

We Didn’t Insult The President, Oronsaye And Otti Did – ACN

PDP Internal Crisis: Amaechi, Aliyu, Others Snub Govs’ Meeting

‘Pray For Me’, Suntai Says As He Leaves For Medical Check-Up In London

2015 Elections: Jonathan’s Campaign Posters Flood FCT on New Year’s Day

NNPC Insists $10.8b Crude Oil Proceeds Not Missing

JTF Seizes Boko Haram’s Online Video Equipment, Computers, Arrests Top Sect Commanders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *