Sowore’s Bail Conditions Can’t Be Fulfilled – Lawyer Cries Out

by Olayemi Oladotun

Inibehe Effiong, one of the lawyers on the legal team representing Omoyele Sowore, has cried out over the bail conditions set for the release of the activist.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Effiong, in an interview with The Cable said the conditions set by the court for Sowore to be released is impossible to fulfil.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, October 4, granted a N100 million bail to Sowore.

Also Read: Nobody Can Harass Me, We Survived Under The Military: Sowore Fumes In Court

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who gave the bail condition,s said the publisher would produce two sureties – in like sum – who are owners of landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

Effiong, while reacting to these bail conditions, said nobody is willing to be a surety for that amount.

“That amount of money is not available; it is not realistic under the current economic situation,”

He said: “We understand bail is at the discretion of the cour,  but the Administration of Criminal Justice Act allows us to apply for a variation where the conditions are such that the defendants cannot meet.”

Tags from the story
DSS, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Buzzing Today: Buhari’s Son, #BAAD2017 on TV

N35.5m fraud : ICPC arraigned Former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kogi State, Zaccheaus Atte

Suspect explains how his waiter job made him an experience thief. Full story here

Roberto Carlos set to visit Nigeria

Better electricity: ‘Nigerians now report “less use of generators’- President Buhari says

Beautiful Pre-wedding photos of young legal practitioners melt hearts online

Parents of murdered Air Force Personnel finally speaks

Two Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Little Children With N50 And Selling Them For N10,000

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *