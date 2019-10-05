Sowore’s Bail Conditions Can’t Be Fulfilled – Lawyer Cries Out

Inibehe Effiong, one of the lawyers on the legal team representing Omoyele Sowore, has cried out over the bail conditions set for the release of the activist.

Effiong, in an interview with The Cable said the conditions set by the court for Sowore to be released is impossible to fulfil.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, October 4, granted a N100 million bail to Sowore.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who gave the bail condition,s said the publisher would produce two sureties – in like sum – who are owners of landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

Effiong, while reacting to these bail conditions, said nobody is willing to be a surety for that amount.

“That amount of money is not available; it is not realistic under the current economic situation,”

He said: “We understand bail is at the discretion of the cour, but the Administration of Criminal Justice Act allows us to apply for a variation where the conditions are such that the defendants cannot meet.”