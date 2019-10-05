Sowore’s Lawyer: Bail Conditions Too Stringent And Impossible To Meet

Lawyer of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Inibehe Effiong says he has remained in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) because his bail conditions have not been met.

The federal high court in Abuja had granted a N100 million bail to Sowore with two sureties who must be resident in Abuja and have landed properties within the federal capital territory.

According to Ijeoma Ojukwu, the trial judge, the sureties must deposit original documents of those properties in the court registry.

The judge also held on Friday that one of the sureties must deposit N50 million with the court pending the determination of the case and that Sowore should deposit his passport with the court.

Effiong, Sowore’s legal team, described the bail conditions as “stringent and impossible to meet ”, theCable reports.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Queries Court Over Bail Conditions Of Sowore

“Those conditions are not conditions that can be fulfilled. We have made contacts and explored all channels, clearly, nobody is willing to be a surety for that amount. That amount of money is not available, it is not realistic under the current economic situation,” he said.

“We are going back to the trial court next week to seek a variation of the bail conditions,” he said.

“We understand bail is at the discretion of the court but the Administration of Criminal Justice Act allows us to apply for a variation where the conditions are such that the defendants cannot meet.”