Reno Omokri Queries Court Over Bail Conditions Of Sowore

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the court over the bail conditions given to detained activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The court granted the activist bail. However, he is reportedly not to address the media until the trial is done.

Reacting to this, Reno expressed surprise at the decision as he wondered whether the court is superior to the constitution of Nigeria.

See his post below: