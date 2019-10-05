Nobody Can Harass Me, We Survived Under The Military: Sowore Fumes In Court

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million naira by a federal high court after spending over 50 days in custody.

Read Also: Like Sowore, Buhari Called For Revolution In 2011: Falana

Shortly after he was granted bail, the undeterred Sowore while fielding questions from journalists said he remains focus towards achieving his set goals.

His words:

“Nobody can harass me. Under the military, we survived it; we will survive this one too.” “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we must persevere and ensure that we liberate ourselves. We must not give up.”