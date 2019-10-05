Nobody Can Harass Me, We Survived Under The Military: Sowore Fumes In Court

by Valerie Oke
Sowore while in court
Sowore in court

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million naira by a federal high court after spending over 50 days in custody.

Read Also: Like Sowore, Buhari Called For Revolution In 2011: Falana

Shortly after he was granted bail, the undeterred Sowore while fielding questions from journalists said he remains focus towards achieving his set goals.

His words:

“Nobody can harass me. Under the military, we survived it; we will survive this one too.” “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we must persevere and ensure that we liberate ourselves. We must not give up.”

 

0

