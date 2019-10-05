Sowore’s Detention Undemocratic, Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression: Gov Dickson

Omoyele sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has described the arrest and detention of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore as undemocratic and suppression of the freedom of expression.

The governor said this when he appeared as the chief guest of honour, at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, weekend.

Reacting to the continued detention of Sahara Publisher and Presidential Candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and a journalist, Chido Onumah by men of the Department of State Service among others, the governor said:

‘You can’t have a democracy where people can’t express themselves without fear. The absence of a viable media is the death of democracy. There is need for restraint, respect and professionalism,”.

“No matter how the press or practitioner can be, for the higher interest of the society and our democracy, there must be tolerance. This is a price we must pay for democracy,” he advised.

“It is time we have a comprehensive, fundamental constitutional reform,” he said.

0

