EFCC Arrests Mompha’s Associates With Charms In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested an alleged Lebanese associate, Hamza Koudeih of Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustafa also known as Mompha

EFCC arrested Mompha last Tuesday in Abuja over an alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

The Head of the EFCC’s Lagos zonal office, Mohammed Rabo, made this revelation on Monday, adding that Hamza was arrested over the weekend with charms and talisman.

Rabo said, “Hamza Koudeih was arrested over the weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he occupied one of the luxury suites that costs about $5m annually as rent.

“EFCC operatives had a fierce battle arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fire proof door and close circuit television cameras.

“Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Ltd to perpetrate about N14bn in money laundering, while Hamza also operate two firms namely THK Services Ltd and CHK properties Ltd to launder about N19bn.”

According to EFCC, Mompha operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria which he allegedly uses as a smokescreen to carry out money laundering activities.