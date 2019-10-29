Trump Showers Encomium On Kanye West Over New Album

Donald Trump Jr has showered praises on Kanye West over his new album titled Jesus is King.
The album which is labelled a gospel album comes following Kanye West’s series of Sunday Services which hold in different cities.
Reacting to the album, Trump stated that the rapper is cracking the culture code in a dangerous way.
See his tweet below:
Kanye West is cracking the culture code.@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and “dangerous, unapproved” ideas.
Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture.
Kanye is a pioneer pic.twitter.com/EmPgLqgGZJ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2019