Stella Damasus Reacts To Kanye West’s New Album, ‘Jesus Is King’

American rapper, Kanye West has had many tongues wagging, following the releaseof his gospel album, ‘Jesus is king.’

The album, which is far from what Kanye is known to churn out, has gotten many talking on social media and many critics sharing their views.

Read Also: Rapper Kanye West Reportedly Bans Daughter From Wearing Makeup, Crop Tops

Reacting to the new album, Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus took to her IG page to thank God that more people are coming back to Christ.

“This is everything. More people with major influence are turning things around for the kingdom of God. Praises to our Heavenly Father. #kanyewest #kanyewestsundayservice @tylerperry #faith #jesusisking #saturday #stelladamasus”