Rapper Kanye West Reportedly Bans Daughter From Wearing Makeup, Crop Tops

TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed that her husband, Kanye West has banned their six-year-old daughter, North from wearing make-up and crop tops.

According to Kim, this is coming after Kanye became a ‘born again’ Christian.

Speaking to E! News at the debut of her KKW Beauty the mother of four said: North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager.

‘It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.

‘I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.’