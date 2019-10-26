Soldiers Force Man To Swim Inside Gutter For Stealing Shoes (VIDEO)

The video of a suspected thief who was made to swim in a gutter for stealing a pair of shoes valued at N20 000 has hit the internet.

The man who was made to undergo the shameful act by men of the Nigerian soldiers was seen begging profusely with onlookers catching the fun.

While we are yet to ascertain where the incident happened, discrete voice from the video says the man stole the shoe and sold it for N2 000.

Watch the video below: