I Can’t Speak Hausa Fluently: Zahra Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, on Friday, left some guests at a BBC Hausa event speechless when she revealed that she can’t speak Hausa, her father’s language, fluently.

Zahra’s father, President Buhari is a Hausa man from Daura, but her mother, Aisha, is, however, a Fulani from Adamawa.

“I’ll make you laugh,” Zahra, who is married to billionaire businessman Ahmed Indimi said, when asked to make a comment at the ceremony officiated in Hausa — when she was asked to communicate with Hausa.

”Every day my father would correct my Hausa when I converse with him” she said in Hausa amidst laughter.

She said they usually communicate in “Engausa” a colloquial term for mixing of English and Hausa in a conversation.

She said her inability to speak good Hausa is because she attended schools with “children of white people.”

However, while speaking off stage with interviewers, she said her siblings and she mostly speak in her mother’s native Fulfude language at home.

