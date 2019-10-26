Fake Miracle: Pastor Chris Okafor Speaks On Woman With Bulgy Arm

Pastor Chris Okafor, the general overseer of Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, has reacted after being accused of faking a miracle with the now-viral woman with a bulgy arm.

According to Pastor Chris who spoke via his media aide, Sunday Adeyemi, the woman came for deliverance in his church and was healed, adding that that the ailment probably returned after leaving his church.

“The woman was in our church really. But you know in this issue of deliverance, some people could be delivered here and then go back to where they stayed before and the attack would return. That was what happened to the woman.”