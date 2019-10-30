Finally, Mercy Receives Keys To Her 4-Bedroom Duplex In Lagos

Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ winner, Mercy Eke has shared a video of herself receiving keys of her newly purchased house.

Mercy who had won a total of N60 million of the popular TV reality show that ran for 99 days says she wouldn’t have believed it, if someone had told her she would own a house in 2019.

See post