Mercy Signs Endorsement Deal With Royal Hairs

2019 Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show winner, Mercy, has announced that she has signed a deal to become the new brand ambassador for Royal hairs.

Making the announcement via her Instagram page, she said she now has a new family before going on to add that she would be glad to work with the amazing brand. We say go, girl.

What she wrote below:

Another bag 💰 🙏🙏

I have a new family fam 😍 Thank you @royalhairs, I’m so glad I’d be working with this amazing brand