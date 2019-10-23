I Am In Love With My Friend’s Housegirl, Nigerian Man seeks Advice

by Valerie Oke
Photo of a confused man
Photo of a confused man

Joro Olumofin, a self-acclaimed love doctor, has shared the interesting story of a young man who said he slept with his friend’s housemaid and loves her pussy so much but doesn’t have money to move the girl out of the friend’s house.

In the story, the man who claims to be a corps member shared that he visited the friend’s home one day and he was not around, met the house girl at home and they ended up having sex.

He further shared that he loves the vagina so much as he compares it to the best he has seen in his life.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

He is now contemplating selling off some furniture from his parent’s house so that he can move the girl out of the friend’s apartment. However, he wants to know if it is worth it because he is broke and the furniture appears to be his only hope. What do you think???

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
0

You may also like

GOODNEWS: Finally Nokia And Windows Phone Users To Get Blackberry Messenger “BBM” Services Soon

HANGOUTWITHTEE IS HOSTING ITS 5TH EDITION AT THE PANDA EVENTS HALL SEPTEMBER 2, 2018 FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM.

9 Commonly Made Discipline Mistakes Your Child Wished You Realized

Sex Doll

‘Why I Prefer Sex Dolls To The Real Thing’ – Nigerian Man Explains (Photos)

My Body Won Me Awards – Ghanaian Actress

10 Things All Couples Should Accept About Marriage

Help! My Husband’s Manhood Is So Small, What Can I Do?

Omowunmi Akinnifesi & Ushbebe cover the January 2017 Issue of House of Maliq Magazine

Back On The Horse: 7 Signs That Proves You’re Ready To Date Again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *